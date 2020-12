Powerful storm system impacts Christmas weather for much of the East Coast, bringing heavy rainfall and snowfall.



Related videos from verified sources Christmas week winter storm strengthens



A strong winter storm is bringing blizzard conditions to the Midwest on Wednesday, by Thursday this system will bring severe storms, heavy rain, snow, and strong winds to the East Coast. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 02:07 Published 1 day ago A storm is brewing that could bring snow to the East



A new storm system in the western US is brewing, this system will track east this week bringing with it snow and frigid air. Meteorologist Chad Myers has the Christmas week forecast. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 01:49 Published 2 days ago A white Christmas for Middletown Connecticut



A winter storm is giving those in the New England another reason to stay home. This is a live look at conditions in Middletown Connecticut right now. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:09 Published 1 week ago