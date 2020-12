Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 19:53s - Published 3 minutes ago

The Coming Contagion

Tropical rainforests now pose a near existential threat to humankind.

It’s a known unknown - a matter of science fact not fiction - that the destruction of forest wildernesses, like the Congo River Basin, brings human beings closer to emerging infectious diseases like Covid-19, Ebola and HIV.

CNN’s Sam Kiley travels to the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s hot zones to investigate the coming contagion.