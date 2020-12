AOC Hated By Over 50% Of Country



More bad news for AOC. About 50% of Americans have 'unfavorable opinion' of her. According to a new Rasmussen poll, a paltry 37% participants regard Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez favorably. Even worse for the outspoken Democratic Socialist... 75% of Americans hate her policies. Respondents were asked if they prefer a free-market economic system or socialism.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:44 Published on January 1, 1970