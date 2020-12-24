Utility Companies Warn Storm Could Cause Power Outages
Heavy rain and strong wind are expected to batter the Tri-State Area through the night before Christmas morning.
Power Companies Under PressureThis summer, millions of customers lost power -- some for weeks at a time -- after Hurricane Isaias hit. So how are utility companies preparing this time around? CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
Con Edison Fined $25 Million For July 2019 OutagesGov. Cuomo said the utility could have its license revoked for power failures that left 100,000 customers in the dark for up to two days.
Eta leaves behind flooded roads and power outages across Southwest FloridaEta leaves behind flooded roads and power outages across Southwest Florida