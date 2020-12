House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House will reconvene Monday to vote on a standalone bill to increase direct payments to Americans.



Related videos from verified sources Trump: $600 Stimulus Checks Are "Ridiculously Low"



Trump threatened late Tuesday to veto the $892 billion coronavirus relief bill approved by Congress. This may delay aid for millions on the cusp of eviction and about to lose unemployment.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39 Published 20 hours ago Trump demands $2,000 checks for taxpayers, massive stimulus bill in jeopardy



President Trump went on Twitter Tuesday to denounce what he called wasteful spending and 'ridiculously low' direct cash payments to taxpayers for COVID-19 relief while foreign countries and pet.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 03:00 Published 2 days ago Stimulus Deal Has Passed, How Will it Impact You?



Stimulus Deal Has Passed, How Will it Impact You?. Congress passed the roughly $900 billion relief package late Monday night. It allows for a second round of direct stimulus payments for.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:43 Published 2 days ago