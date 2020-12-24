How Philadelphia Congregations Keeping Churchgoers Safe On Christmas Eve



Related videos from verified sources Cheeky son tricks his mum into believing her passport had been destroyed by their dog



Watch the hilarious moment that a cheeky son tricks his mum into believing that her brand new passport had been destroyed by their dog just before her holiday.Sandra Legg, 52, had been worried about.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:30 Published 1 week ago Santa surprises pediatric patients at Baltimore hospital



With his reindeer resting up for their big annual Christmas Eve trip, Santa arrived Thursday morning for an early visit to the Johns Hopkins Children's Center, where he surprised pediatric inpatients.. Credit: WBAL Duration: 00:57 Published 2 weeks ago