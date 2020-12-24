|
Tom Brady laughs off Tony Dungy's ranking
Former Bucs and Colts head coach Tony Dungy ranked Tom Brady sixth on his list of all-time great QBs.
Brady, who's friends with Dungy, answered with a joking tweet as he prepares for Saturday's game against Detroit.
|
