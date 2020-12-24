Santa Claus Zooms Boys And Girls

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 4 minutes ago

Shakes like a bowl full of jelly when he laughs... is hard at work to make christmas dreams a reality... to be on the safe side ?

"* he's working virtuall.

Kimt news three's mary peters spoke with santa about what he wants us to know this holiday season.

Katie ?

"* you can see i am on zoom ... with myself.

But this is how santa has been communicating with all the children.

Kiss sound.

"thank you for everything."

Kiss back.

Santa has been working very hard this year with mrs. claus and the elves.

He wants to remind kids to be sure to leave out chocolate chip cookies and two percent milk for him.

For the reindeer, santa says they like carrots and celery sticks.

Santa says no and this year, we're trying to put a little pinch of love inside each present.

Maybe that they can just feel it, smell it, and just know that love is there in each present.

Santa tells me he hopes, even virtually, that he can bring some hope to children all over.

Live in thanks, mary.

Santa tells us he could not join us virtually for this newscast... because he is already on his sleigh... making sure good boys and girls receive gifts