Pope Francis: ‘Every outcast is a child of God’

Pope Francis celebrated a low-key Christmas Eve Mass made sombre by the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday and said people should feel obliged to help the needy because Jesus himself was born a poor outcast.

Baby Jesus wears face mask in Bolivia Christmas is looking a little different in Bolivia this year, with one of the most popular accessories this festive season being a statue of the baby Jesus complete with face mask and face shield.

Some say the place where Mary is said to have nursed Jesus holds the power to help couples conceive.

Iraq's dwindling Christian population sees hope in planned papal visit The Vatican has announced that Pope Francis will make the first ever papal visit to Iraq in March, as Iraq’s Christian population faces serious decline, especially since the war with the ISIL from 2014 to 2017.

Subdued scenes were repeated across the world as the festive family gatherings and packed prayers that typically mark the holiday were scaled back or canceled.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Christmas Eve Mass at the Vatican was held earlier than usual to comply with a curfew. Pope Francis offered a blessing to the..

Pope Francis delivered an early Mass Thursday to a small congregation at St Peter's Basilica to comply with Italy's 10 p.m. curfew. (Dec. 24)

"The Son of God was born an outcast, in order to tell us that every outcast is a child of God," Pope...