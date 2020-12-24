Global  
 

Pope Francis: 'Every outcast is a child of God'

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:43s - Published
Pope Francis: ‘Every outcast is a child of God’

Pope Francis: ‘Every outcast is a child of God’

Pope Francis celebrated a low-key Christmas Eve Mass made sombre by the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday and said people should feel obliged to help the needy because Jesus himself was born a poor outcast.


