Anne Arundel County Department of Health gives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to health care workers
University Hospital In Newark Begins Moderna Vaccine ShotsMore health care workers received the coronavirus vaccine in New Jersey on Thursday.
Healthcare workers who treated Florida's first COVID-19 patient receive vaccineDoctors Hospital of Sarasota respiratory therapists and nursing staff who cared for the first COVID-19 patient in the state got the Moderna vaccine on Thursday.
Anne Arundel County Police Make Drug, Handgun ArrestsAnne Arundel County Police Make Drug, Handgun Arrests