Toys For Kids 12/224/20

Video Credit: WCBI - Published
An organization working on prison reform initiatives is providing gifts and clothes to local children whose parents are incarcerated.

The jaylen barker foundation hosted its first-ever gift giveaway in crawford today.

The group gave toys, books, clothes, and other items to more than a dozen children at the event.

Organizers say they wanted to make sure children of prison inmates had a happy holiday.

A lot of the kids that are coming down today, they are in that position where grandmama or greatgrandmama are raising them because either the male or the female is incarcerated.

And someone has to bless those kids during the holiday season.

Aunties...great aunties.

The jaylen barker foundation works throughout the year to provide books and supplies to children and families.

