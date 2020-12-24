Global  
 

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Continues In Maryland; More Than 14K Get First Dose

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 02:26s - Published
More than 600,000 people in UK have received first dose of COVID vaccine

More than 600,000 people in the UK have received the first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, the...
Sky News - Published

More than 13K vaccinated in Puerto Rico; new doses en route

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — More than 13,000 people in Puerto Rico have received the COVID-19...
SeattlePI.com - Published

BioNTech, Moderna say approved COVID-19 vaccines should protect against new strain

BioNTech and Moderna Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA), which have developed COVID-19 vaccines already...
Proactive Investors - Published


Initial COVID vaccine dose offers some protection, but not enough for 95% efficacy [Video]

Initial COVID vaccine dose offers some protection, but not enough for 95% efficacy

Officials say you have a good level of protection after receiving the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, but not enough to reach its full efficacy.

Credit: KDVR     Duration: 01:32Published
VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System administers 1200 COVID vaccines [Video]

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System administers 1200 COVID vaccines

VA Southern Nevada healthcare system has administered more than 1,200 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in its first week of distribution. Officials say the doses were given to healthcare workers..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:31Published
Gov. Ron DeSantis Signs Executive Order Making Clear People 65+ Will Have Priority For COVID Shots [Video]

Gov. Ron DeSantis Signs Executive Order Making Clear People 65+ Will Have Priority For COVID Shots

“Our first priority for the general population, once the nurses, doctors, and long-term care facilities are done, is to vaccinate people 65 and up,” DeSantis said during a stop at Ascension Sacred..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:56Published