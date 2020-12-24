Sheriff's Office Warns Against Card Skimmers

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 4 minutes ago

The holidays are finally here -- but that means people might be trying to steal your credit card information.

Waay's bridget divers is live in limestone county with more information on what you can do to keep your credit card information out of the hands of others.

Bridget?

Dan, will -- gas stations are just one place that someone can get your credit card information.

So, it's important that you look at the credit card slot on your gas pump before you use it.

"a couple easy things people can do you know is when they reach for the skimmer they can feel the skimmer and see if it protrudes out from the panel in any way."

Stephen young says the limestone county sheriff's office has seen several cases of card skimmers in the past several years.

The most recent reported case happened this week at the mid pointe chevron off highway 72.

"we're still looking for information on the subject that's in the video on social media there."

Young says there are things you can do to protect your credit card information from theives though.

"you know it's always a good idea like you said to make sure if you type in that pin number that it's covered up."

And he says you need to be aware of your surroundings.

"keep your eyes around you, see if somebody's crowding you and kind of looking over your shoulder that might indicate that they may be up to no good.

So, basic common sense things."

Young says card scanners are easy to buy as well which can camouflage the real scanner.

"something to skim the information off by itself is not necessarily sold, but you can purchase obviously a card scanner right.

You can purchase one for your phone and everything."

Now if you used a card at the mid pointe chevron recently, the sherrif's office recommends that you check your accounts for any fradulant activity.

Live in limestone county, bridget divers, waay-31 news.