USPS letter carrier brings 25 days of packages, mail and 'good vibes'

'Understand the fact that when you’re dealing with the public you never know who you’re going to impact,' he said.



Related videos from verified sources USPS Letter Carrier Robbed In Baltimore, Up To $50K Reward Offered For Suspect Information



The United States Postal Inspection Service along with Baltimore police are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a US Postal Service Letter Carrier while they were delivering mail in Baltimore.. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 01:29 Published on November 20, 2020 Postal worker accused of staling ballots, other mail



IT WAS 7:30 PM ON ELECTION NIGHT WHEN CUSTOM AND BORDER PROTECTION OFFICERS SAY THEY STOPPED A U-S POSAL WORKER NEAR THE PEACE BRIDGE AFTER GETTING OFF THE 190 AT THE WRONG EXIT… Customs and.. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 02:17 Published on November 6, 2020