Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

USPS letter carrier brings 25 days of packages, mail and 'good vibes'

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 02:28s - Published
USPS letter carrier brings 25 days of packages, mail and 'good vibes'

USPS letter carrier brings 25 days of packages, mail and 'good vibes'

'Understand the fact that when you’re dealing with the public you never know who you’re going to impact,' he said.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

USPS Letter Carrier Robbed In Baltimore, Up To $50K Reward Offered For Suspect Information [Video]

USPS Letter Carrier Robbed In Baltimore, Up To $50K Reward Offered For Suspect Information

The United States Postal Inspection Service along with Baltimore police are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a US Postal Service Letter Carrier while they were delivering mail in Baltimore..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:29Published
Postal worker accused of staling ballots, other mail [Video]

Postal worker accused of staling ballots, other mail

IT WAS 7:30 PM ON ELECTION NIGHT WHEN CUSTOM AND BORDER PROTECTION OFFICERS SAY THEY STOPPED A U-S POSAL WORKER NEAR THE PEACE BRIDGE AFTER GETTING OFF THE 190 AT THE WRONG EXIT… Customs and..

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:17Published