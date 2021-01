The Heartbreak Club Movie

The Heartbreak Club Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Coping with heartbreak, the shy owner of a floundering cafe finds solace in the Javanese love songs of Didi Kempot.

Starring: Bhisma Mulia, Denira Wiraguna, Didi Kempot Coming January 14, 2021 Featuring cameo appearances from campursari legend and the Godfather of Broken Hearts, Didi Kempot.