Johnson's Xmas message on Brexit deal Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 01:01s - Published 3 minutes ago Johnson's Xmas message on Brexit deal Johnson's Xmas message on Brexit deal 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Johnson describes Christmas Brexit deal as ‘glad tidings of great joy’ Boris Johnson has used a festive message to the nation to urge people to read the new Brexit trade...

Belfast Telegraph - Published 2 hours ago