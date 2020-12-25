Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Terps set for rare Christmas Day contest

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:01s - Published
Terps set for rare Christmas Day contestTerps set for rare Christmas Day contest

TREAT TOMORROW.

NOT ONLY DO WEHAVE N-B-A GAMES ALL DAY RIGHTHERE ON W-M-A-R.

THE MARYLANDTERRAPINS ARE IN ACTION ASWELL.

THEY ARE ON THEIR WAY TOTHE MIDWEST.

WMAR-2 NEWS SHAWNSTEPNER TEE'S UP THE HOLIDATIP- OFF.'Twas the night beforeChristmas, and for the Terrapinmen.A sleigh ride to Purdue,it's back to the Big Ten.

EricAyala, Terps Guard: I'mdefinitely looking forward toit.

Christmas is probably themajority of people's favoriteholiday.

It's a gift-givingholiday and hopefully we cangive to the Terps fans a well,hard-played game and we'd liketo come away with a win.

ThoseTerps fans getting a rareChristmas afternoon present as5-2 Maryland visits 6-3 Purduetomorrow at 2:30.

Some localhoops to share the holidayspotlight with the pro's thisyear.

Galin Smith, TerpsForward: It's exciting becauseit's a different experience.NBA guys, they also play onChristmas.

So, it will be adifferent experience, justtaking it all in.

Playing onChristmas Day, and the roadtrip that follows, a chancefor this Maryland team tobond.

Mark Turgeon, Terps HeadCoach: Playing on ChristmasDay is pretty special and thenafterwards we'll spend sometime together.

Bus ride toWisconsin the next day.

Ithink it could be a reallygood team-building experiencefor us over the next fourdays.

The Terps looking tobuild off Tuesday's 13- pointwin over La Salle.

Erica Ayalaa career-high 23 points.Maryland committing just fourturnovers, the fewest in theMark Turgeon era.

The fewestsince February of 1993.

Ayala:Just making the right play.Everybody just kind of movingthe ball and just havingconfidence in each other.Turgeon: We're getting closerto becoming the team I thinkwe can be.

Starting withPurdue it's conferenceopponents the rest of the way.This will mark only the secondChristmas Day game in Terpsprogram history.

The other,1984, a win over Iowa inHawaii.

Mele Kalikimaka.

ShaStepner, WMAR-2




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Christmas caravan spends the day spreading holiday cheer to several Baltimore neighborhoods [Video]

Christmas caravan spends the day spreading holiday cheer to several Baltimore neighborhoods

Christmas caravan spends the day spreading holiday cheer to several Baltimore neighborhoods

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 00:36Published
Warming up toward 70 degrees on Christmas Day [Video]

Warming up toward 70 degrees on Christmas Day

We're topping out at 64 degrees on Christmas Eve, warming up a few more degrees for Christmas Day.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 03:02Published
Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast [Video]

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

It will be blustery and much colder today. We will only be in the upper teens for Christmas Eve Day. With gusty northwest winds behind the storm, we'll have some winter-like wind chills in the single..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 01:39Published