The Promised Neverland Movie - Music Video - The “forbidden” live-action film adaptation based on the extraordinarily suspenseful prison break manga that has sold over 25 million copies worldwide!

Grace Field House is a paradisiacal orphanage filled with happiness, where the orphans who live there with their “Mother”, the caretaker, Isabella, all look forward to the day they grow old enough to be adopted.

However, when Emma (Minami Hamabe), Ray (Kairi Jyo), and Norman (Rihito Itagaki), stumble upon the orphanage’s dark secret, they realise that everything was all but a fantasy, and set in motion their dangerous and desperate plan to break out of Grace Field House along with their other siblings.