SANTA CLAUS THE MOVIE Clip - The Secret Ingredient Teaser Trailer - Duration: 03:56s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 03:56s - Published SANTA CLAUS THE MOVIE Clip - The Secret Ingredient SANTA CLAUS THE MOVIE Clip - The Secret Ingredient - Starring John Lithgow Plot synopsis: Hundreds of years ago, an ageing peasant woodcutter and his wife kindly deliver presents to the children of their village with the help of their faithful reindeer Donner and Blitzen. Directors Jeannot Szwarc Starring David Huddlestone, Dudley Moore, John Lithgow 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

