SINCE YESTERDAY - STATE HEALTHOFFICIALS REPORTING MORE THAN22 HUNDRED NEW CASES..212 THOUSAND PEOPLE....GOT SICK SINCE THE PANDEMICBEGAN,OUR -14- DAY TEST POSITIVITYRATE IS UP AGAIN.IT'S NOW BELOW -20- PERCENT BUT- IT'S STILL FAR AWAY FROM...-5- PERCENT.....WHERE IT SHOULD BE.MORE THAN...-29- HUNDRED PEOPLE HAVE DIEDIN TOTAL -45- MORE DEATHSREPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY.TODAY HOUSE REPUBLICANSREJECTED EFFORTS TO INCREASE

The nearly yearlong coronavirus pandemic has been full of gloomy numbers but Wednesday brought an...

Cases have been increasing in a number of key countries, leading to concerns about a second spike.