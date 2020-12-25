Minnesota teen launches 'COVID Invaders" video game

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 9 minutes ago

That on our website the pandemic has had us all on edge this year.

One teen in the twin cities has created an entertaining option for taking out your frustrations on the insidious virus.

Kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is here to tell us how you can zap the virus.

Nick?

Yes george ?

"* the hottest holiday gifts this year are the ps?

"*5 and the xbox series x.

But you don't need those pricey platforms to play a game of 'covid invaders'.

In fact, you can go online and play the game for free right now!

As you can see, you can shoot the covid?

"*19 germs with the vaccine syringe to earn points.

Coding guru josh ternyak created the game.

Josh says he and a friend were inspired by the classic arcade game space invaders and thought making a covid version might be fun.

The 16?

"*year?

*d ternyak says he's already making a living i just started learning on my own and building projects and actually doing paid client work and now i'm moving on to more unique projects like covid invaders.

Ternyak also tells me ?

"* the last time he checked a couple of weeks ago, over 16?

"* hundred people have played a round of covid invaders.

Thank you nick!

And if you feel like putting your covid?

*- busting skills to the test, we'll put a link up to the game on our website at kimt dot com.

Just look for this story under local news.

You can play covid invaders on your computer