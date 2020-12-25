Midnight mass prayers organised in Goa church on Christmas

Global  
 

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:06s
The Christmas celebrations begin in the country on December 25.

On the occasion, the midnight mass prayers held in Panaji's Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church.

The devotees attended the mass prayer while maintaining social distancing.

Christmas is an annual festival that commemorates birth of Jesus Christ.


