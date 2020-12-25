Midnight mass prayers organised in Goa church on Christmas

On eve of Christmas, Jammu and Kashmir Government organised special event in Srinagar. To bring cheer among people, Department of Tourism along with Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) organised the event. Director of Kashmir Tourism, Nissar Ahmad Wani said, "Today, we are celebrating Christmas Eve because on the day of Christmas, the fathers of church are not able to come out. We wanted to celebrate it on a good level so we have organised cultural programs, carols etc. Our aim was to celebrate Christmas and to pray god to bless us with a great year." A number of people irrespective of the religion attended the event. A cake-making competition was also organised there. A cake-maker named Arwah Siraj said, "This is a very good thing that Dept of Tourism and SKICC organised this event where people from different religion are celebrating Christmas together. This is a very big thing that such big event is organised post COVID-induced lockdown. This is the speciality of Kashmiris that we celebrate the festivals together no matter it is Eid, Diwali or Christmas." Cake was distributed among the attendees to celebrate Christmas. The cultural program was also held to mark the celebration. The special event also gave the message of brotherhood and communal harmony.
Effigy of 'Narakasura' was burnt in Panaji ahead of Diwali celebrations. The effigy was burnt as part of Naraka Chaturdashi which is also known as 'Choti Diwali.' It is celebrated as part of early morning ritual and festivities follow. Locals took around 15 days in preparing the effigy and followed all the COVID guidelines during the same. One of the Locals said, "Every year hundreds of people gather here but this time lesser number of people have come. Government SOPs are being followed diligently."
Addressing a press conference in Panaji on November 06, Goa Health Minister, Vishwajit Rane spoke on Sunburn festival. He said, "Anything can be organised as long as there are stringent Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in place." "These SOPs are managed by respective collectors and properly monitored. It is necessary to have stringent SOPs," Sunburn is India's premier electronic music festival which hosts Asia's largest 3-day festival. Festival began in 2007 and aimed to make it bigger and better in the coming time.
Pope Francis celebrated a low-key Christmas Eve Mass made sombre by the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday and said people should feel obliged to help the needy because Jesus himself was born a poor outcast.