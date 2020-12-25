Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Artists in Lucknow pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:52s - Published
Artists in Lucknow pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary

Artists in Lucknow pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary

97th birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee is being observed on Dec 25.

To celebrate his birthday, Lalit Kala Akademi of UP organised a painting event in which 32 artists painted Vajpayee's poems on 97-feet canvas and 19 sculptors made his figures.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Atal Bihari Vajpayee 10th Prime Minister of India

Ex-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's statue to be installed in Bhopal

 A statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be installed here on the occasion of his birth anniversary on December 25, a Madhya Pradesh..
IndiaTimes
India International Science Festival-2020 to start from Dec 22: Harsh Vardhan [Video]

India International Science Festival-2020 to start from Dec 22: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on December 21 held a press conference on India International Science Festival-2020. Harsh Vardhan informed that Science Festival will start December 22 and will culminate on December 25. Dr Vardhan said, "India International Science Festival-2020 will start December 22 on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Ramanujan and will culminate on December 25, on the occasion of birth anniversary of AB Vajpayee. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India International Science Festival-2020 at 4:30 pm tomorrow. On December 25, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will participate in the closing ceremony of the festival."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:02Published

PM Modi to interact with farmers on Dec 25; BJP to hold 'kisan samvad' across UP

 Prime Minister Modi will interact with farmers on the birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25, the BJP said, adding that the party..
IndiaTimes

Lucknow Lucknow Metropolis and state capital in Uttar Pradesh, India

Ayodhya mosque against Waqf Act, illegal under Shariat law: AIMPLB's Zafaryab Jilani

 The blueprint of the mosque and a hospital to be built on a five-acre land in Ayodhya's Dhannipur village was unveiled on Saturday at the Indo-Islamic Cultural..
IndiaTimes
CM Yogi pays tribute to Chaudhary Charan Singh on Kisan Diwas [Video]

CM Yogi pays tribute to Chaudhary Charan Singh on Kisan Diwas

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary in Lucknow on December 23. December 23 is also observed as Kisan Diwas, or National Farmers' Day in India. CM Yogi also distributed tractors to farmers on the occasion.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:08Published
‘Doctors, nurses are real Superman & Wonder Woman’: Rajnath Singh [Video]

‘Doctors, nurses are real Superman & Wonder Woman’: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the medical fraternity for their service during the Covid-19 pandemic. While speaking at the convocation of Lucknow's King George Medical University via video conferencing, Singh said, “The world has understood that the real 'Superman' and 'Wonder Woman' are our doctors, nurses and paramedical staff. We will always remain grateful to our medical fraternity for their service during the pandemic.” He added that the fight against the novel coronavirus is not over yet. He cautioned people regarding the new variant of SARS-CoV-2 virus and assured that the fight will not be over till everyone in the world is vaccinated. Singh also said that the Russia's Sputnik V Covid vaccine will soon be reaching India. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:25Published

Related videos from verified sources

Farmer Protest: PM Modi to address 9 crore farmers on 25th December|Oneindia News [Video]

Farmer Protest: PM Modi to address 9 crore farmers on 25th December|Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meet with nine crore farmers on December 25 on the day of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary. During the meet PM will aim to clarify the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:01Published
Politicos pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 145th birth anniversary [Video]

Politicos pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 145th birth anniversary

UP Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 145th birth anniversary in Lucknow. Meanwhile in Telangana, Union Minister of State for..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:52Published