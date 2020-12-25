Artists in Lucknow pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on December 21 held a press conference on India International Science Festival-2020. Harsh Vardhan informed that Science Festival will start December 22 and will culminate on December 25. Dr Vardhan said, "India International Science Festival-2020 will start December 22 on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Ramanujan and will culminate on December 25, on the occasion of birth anniversary of AB Vajpayee. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India International Science Festival-2020 at 4:30 pm tomorrow. On December 25, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will participate in the closing ceremony of the festival."
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary in Lucknow on December 23. December 23 is also observed as Kisan Diwas, or National Farmers' Day in India. CM Yogi also distributed tractors to farmers on the occasion.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the medical fraternity for their service during the Covid-19 pandemic. While speaking at the convocation of Lucknow's King George Medical University via video conferencing, Singh said, “The world has understood that the real 'Superman' and 'Wonder Woman' are our doctors, nurses and paramedical staff. We will always remain grateful to our medical fraternity for their service during the pandemic.” He added that the fight against the novel coronavirus is not over yet. He cautioned people regarding the new variant of SARS-CoV-2 virus and assured that the fight will not be over till everyone in the world is vaccinated. Singh also said that the Russia's Sputnik V Covid vaccine will soon be reaching India. Watch the full video for more.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meet with nine crore farmers on December 25 on the day of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary. During the meet PM will aim to clarify the..