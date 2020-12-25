Children’s Advocacy Center of Southern AZ to build capacity across five counties with newly award grant
Several southern Arizona organizations are getting a share of funding from the Violence Against Women Act.
The act was extended in Arizona by governor Doug Ducey last year.
The Children’s Advocacy Center of Southern Arizona is one of those organizations.