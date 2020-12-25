Teacher dies day after COVID diagnosis

Arlington Teacher Resigns After She Says School COVID-19 In-Person Teaching Policy Left Her No Choice Michelle Nogle taught history at Seguin High School but had her last day on campus last week.

One-Fifth Of COVID-19 Patients To Get A Psychiatric Diagnosis Within 90 Days, Study Suggests



People who have had Covid-19 may have an increased risk of being diagnosed with a psychiatric disorder such as anxiety or depression, according to a new study. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:29 Published on November 10, 2020