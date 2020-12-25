Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:25s - Published 4 minutes ago

Four cadres of militant outfit surrender before Tripura Police

Four cadres of National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) surrendered on December 24.

They surrendered with arms before Director General Police (DGP) VS Yadav at Police headquarters in Agartala.

The militants deposited two AK-56 rifles, one bayonet, four magazines, 119 live cartridges, one wireless handset and 1.5 lakh Kyat (currency of Myanmar) equivalent to Rs 8,168.53.

According to the police, they took the decision to surrender after they were facing acute food and financial crises in Bangladesh camps.