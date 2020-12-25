Four cadres of militant outfit surrender before Tripura Police

Towards attracting more tourists to Tripura through modernized facilities a website was launched for Mata Tripura Sundari Temple. The web portal was launched in Agartala on December 05. Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb launched the website during a program at the state secretariat. With the new facility, devotees can have view of the presiding deity in the temple every day between 11:30 am to 1:00 pm.
People of Agartala celebrated 'Maha Raas' with religious zeal. 'Maha Raas' is a festival celebrating the love life of Lord Krishna. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the gathering is comparatively less than previous years. Girls in their traditional dresses, danced around the idols of Lord Krishna and Radha. Devotional songs were also sung by the singers throughout the night at a temple. Tripura had a cultural and traditional bond with the Manipur kingdom that started more than 360 years back through matrimonial alliances. Rass is a symbol of love and communal harmony where people of all communities gather here to celebrate forgetting all differences and get united and in this small state which once burned in the flames of militancy and communal violence for more than two decades.
Special Operations Group (SOG) Poonch and 10 Assam Rifles have recovered four AK-56 rifles, four AK magazines, two AGL and hand grenades which were hidden under boulders near LoC in Kirni on November 09. SSP of Poonch, Ramesh Angral said, "Special Operations Group (SOG) Poonch and 10 Assam Rifles had launched a joint operation. We found various arms and ammunitions in a bag during the search. Four AK-56 rifles, magazines, 141 live rounds of bullet, UBGL, AGL and other items were recovered. As per the initial inputs, these items were sent by Lashkar-e-Taiba for the purpose of usage in the valley. This is a huge success."
Cyclone Burevi may make landfall across the southern districts of Kerala on Friday. IMD has issued an alert and a cyclone warning for south Tamil Nadu and Kerala coasts. Authorities in Thiruvananthapuram suspended flight operations at the airport for eight hours. Burevi has weakened into a deep depression and would cross Tamil Nadu coast on Friday. Cyclonic storm Burevi crossed the Sri Lanka coast on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, the Kerala govt has declared a holiday in five districts for Friday. Holiday has been declared for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki. As per the state govt, more than 2,000 relief camps have been opened in Kerala. CM Pinarayi Vijayan held a high-level meeting with armed forces, Coast Guard, NDRF, DGP and chief secretary. Flight services at Madurai airport have also been suspended till 12pm, while Tuticorin airport will remain closed on Friday.
So far, over 200 militants have been eliminated in Jammu and Kashmir this year, informed J-K's Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh in a press conference on November 01. He said, "So far, over 200 militants have been eliminated in Jammu and Kashmir this year."
Family members of late Maha Vir Chakra awardee Brigadier Kailas Prasad Pande were felicitated on December 17 as a part of 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh', the 50th anniversary year celebrations of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war that led to the birth of Bangladesh. The Victory Flame, which was handed over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to various Army commands on the 50th anniversary of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, reached Gurugram and was handed over to the wife of veteran Late Brigadier Kailash Prasad Pande, Saroj Pande. PM Modi had lit the 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' from the eternal flame of the NWM on Dec 16. Four golden victory torches were lit and they are now being taken in four directions of India, including to the villages of the Param Vir Chakra and Maha Vir Chakra awardees of the 1971 war, to relive their bravery and sacrifices. Watch the full video for more.
While briefing the media, Smita Pant, Joint Secretary, Bangladesh-Myanmar in MEA shared the details of virtual meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina. She said, "It was a very fruitful summit that included inauguration of significant projects and detailed discussions in all areas of cooperation. PM Modi has accepted PM Sheikh Hasina's invitation to visit Bangladesh on March 26th, 2021". She further added, "Sharing of water of Teesta and other rivers and issues related to fisheries were discussed".
While briefing the media, Smita Pant, Joint Secretary, Bangladesh-Myanmar in MEA shared the details of virtual meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina. She said, "During interactions between PM Narendra Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, seven agreements were signed in the areas of hydrocarbon, culture, agriculture, high impact community development projects, and conservation of wildlife". She further added, "Joint inauguration of Chilahati-Haldibari rail link today is particularly important and we except the movement of goods to happen soon. As far as the movement of passenger traffic is concerned, modalities are under discussion".
Tripura Minister of Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Ratan Lal Nath, gave information on the violence in Kanchanpur area of North Tripura district. He said that at least one person died in the violence..
Police arrested one person and recovered a gold bar from his possession in Tripura's Dharmanagar town. The man was trying to smuggle gold bar from Bangladesh on November 12. The weight of gold bar is..