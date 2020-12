Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 04:16s - Published 3 days ago

San Diego man reunited with birth mom after 31 years

Andrew Van Woerkom has always known he was adopted, but never dwelled on the past for too long.

The now 32-year-old San Diego man, like many, has had a roller coaster of a year in 2020.

For him, the chaos stems from multiple aspects of life.