River Bluff Brewing will open a second location in Kansas City at the River Market.

To a close, most are wanting to put the year behind them and look forward...for one local popular spot, they are looking forward to 20-21 with hope...and freshly poured glasses of beer....kq2's danielle soxy tells us more on the recent news from river bluff brewing <<<(reporting, danielle sachse) 2020 took a major hit on locally owned businesses,and one local business owner is using the 'year of the pandemic' to look ahead...sot: edison derr, co-founder of river bluff brewing, "2020's been a rough one, and we were just trying to figure a way, that if restrictions continued, how do we get our beer out to more people."with exciting news, river bluff brewing is expanding,and opening a second location in kansas citysot: edison derr, co-founder of river bluff brewing, "and we just fell in love with the location.

It's just an empty shell right now, but we're working to really crank up the speed on it.

It's going to be fun."the historic water building on two-oh-one main street,will become the new home of "river bluff at river market" sot: edison derr, co-founder of river bluff brewing, "and i think you'll see some things you'll like that will remind you of st.

Joseph."the brewery will embrace the kansas city culture, but also feature the origin of river bluff and the famous beers of joe-town... sot: edison derr, co-founder of river bluff brewing, "and we're for sure going to tell kansas city where river bluff brewing started."sot: edison derr, co-founder of river bluff brewing, "we will be proud of st.

Joseph, but at the same time we're going to embrace kansas city because it's what we should do.

That's what craft-beer does.

We're just a big community.

We're going to go down there and have a good time.

We're going to learn from them; maybe they'll learn from us."

But do not fret...when one door opens...does not mean another close....sot: edison derr, bluff brewing, "this is our home.

You know, chris and i, we live here.

We're anywhere."joseph, danielle sachse, kq2 the plan to open the second location at the river market will be the