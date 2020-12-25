Video Credit: KDRV - Published 2 minutes ago

People impacted by the Almeda fire came to receive gifts in Talent on Christmas Eve.

Santa Hands Out Gifts at Grotto's Pizzeria in Talent

Talent is giving to local children.

But -- it's not pizza they're handing out.

Newswatch 12's tyler ridgle is live in talent.

Tyler what's happening at the pizzeria tonight?

Tonight the grotto pizzeria is handing out christmas gifts to children impacted by the almeda fire.

Santa clause will be here