Watch: CISF dogs who secured Delhi Metro retire with medals and certificates

Eight CISF dogs retired on Thursday after serving force's Delhi Metro unit for 10 years.

CISF organised a farewell ceremony for its four-legged soldiers at a camp in east Delhi.

During the event, the canines were decorated with medals for their service.

The canines include Lilly, Jency, Blacky, Pusty and Lucy, Rosy, Tweeky and Mini.

They 'checked and cleared' over 2,800 suspected articles, vehicles in Delhi Metro network.

The CISF guards over 250 operational stations of this rapid rail network.

CISF has deployed over 12,000 men and women personnel for the task.

The force also has a team of about 50 canines for securing the network.

Handlers of the retiring canines were given certificates of appreciation.

The dogs were treated to a bowl of pineapple cake each after the ceremony.