Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: CISF dogs who secured Delhi Metro retire with medals and certificates

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:44s - Published
Watch: CISF dogs who secured Delhi Metro retire with medals and certificates

Watch: CISF dogs who secured Delhi Metro retire with medals and certificates

Eight CISF dogs retired on Thursday after serving force's Delhi Metro unit for 10 years.

CISF organised a farewell ceremony for its four-legged soldiers at a camp in east Delhi.

During the event, the canines were decorated with medals for their service.

The canines include Lilly, Jency, Blacky, Pusty and Lucy, Rosy, Tweeky and Mini.

They 'checked and cleared' over 2,800 suspected articles, vehicles in Delhi Metro network.

The CISF guards over 250 operational stations of this rapid rail network.

CISF has deployed over 12,000 men and women personnel for the task.

The force also has a team of about 50 canines for securing the network.

Handlers of the retiring canines were given certificates of appreciation.

The dogs were treated to a bowl of pineapple cake each after the ceremony.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Central Industrial Security Force Central Industrial Security Force

Breaking: CISF nabs passenger at IGI airport with 20 live rounds, case under Arms Act registered

 The passenger along-with the seized live rounds was handed over to Delhi Police for further legal action in the matter.
DNA
CISF organises farewell ceremony of canines of DMRC Unit [Video]

CISF organises farewell ceremony of canines of DMRC Unit

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) organised a farewell ceremony of 8 canines of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Unit. On December 24, the 8 canine members- Lilly, Jency, Rosy, Blacky, Pusty, Lucy, Tweeky and Mini officially retired from duty after 10 years of service. These canines conducted anti-sabotage checks also participated in mock drills and anti-terror sweeping exercises at Delhi Metro. They all were felicitated with gold medal upon their retirement.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:47Published

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

DNA Explainer: Signifance of India's first driverless metro in Delhi

 The first-ever fully-automated driverless train service will be operated on the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line.
DNA

PM Modi to flag off India's first driverless train on Dec 28, to run on Delhi Metro's Magenta Line

 The first-ever driverless train service will be operated on the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line that connecting Janakpuri West with Botanical Garden.
DNA

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Church volunteers celebrate Christmas at Singhu Border with farmers [Video]

Church volunteers celebrate Christmas at Singhu Border with farmers

To celebrate Christmas with the protesting farmers, a group of volunteers from a Delhi-based church came all the way to the Singhu Border here on Friday. "Christmas is a festival for the people of the world and it is a big day for all of us. When we saw our farmers sitting at the borders, then our God couldn't see the pain of these farmers. Hence, we came to the Singhu Border to celebrate Christmas," Suresh, a volunteer, told ANI. The volunteer said that the group prayed for farmers and the Centre so that an early solution to the problem comes forward for the government and protesters."I pray to God for a faster solution. We have prayed for wisdom to all," said another volunteer. The group sang Christmas carols at the Singhu Border with the farmers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi released Rs 18,000 crores as the next installment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to over nine crore farmers via video conferencing earlier in the day. Farmers have been protesting at the gates of national capital against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:44Published
Brother duo helps clean garbage at Singhu Border [Video]

Brother duo helps clean garbage at Singhu Border

Two Sikh brothers from Delhi were seen at the Singhu Border, collecting garbage on the roads and cleaning the area on Friday. "We are collecting garbage and disposing off in a proper manner. We left our home with the intention to clean the Singhu Border. Many people have come here and so have we to show solidarity with the farmers. We started as a group of two people today. This is our way to do Seva," Harpreet Singh, a brother of the group told ANI. Brothers Harpreet Singh and Inderpal Singh have decided to come to the Singhu Border on their weekend holiday. "We have been collecting the waste material and disposing it off. We started along with my brother and one more person joined. Many people are helping us now", said Inderpal Singh. The duo was joined by other volunteers in cleaning the area. They also kept a bag near every garbage collecting trolley. On their first day, Inderpal was seen picking up the garbage and cleaning the road with his own broom, whereas Harpreet was tying the bags around each trolley Farmers have continued their protest at the borders of Delhi against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:35Published