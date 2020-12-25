Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 3 minutes ago

Mississippians are forced to change their normal Christmas plans to ensure the safety of family and friends.

Christmas traditions may change for some amidst the pandemic

Aspects of our lives change because of the pandemic... and christmas seems to be no different.

Wtva's rhea thornton was in oktibbeha county where she spoke with people about what they're doing for the santa season.

Christmas is normally a time for family and friends... coming together to exchange gifts and celebrate life... but this year, those traditions may be on hold for some.

Nat pop the roads seemed a little less busy today, as coronavirus cases continue to rise before the holiday.

This christmas eve, the mississippi state department of health reported over 2-thousand new coronavirus cases in the state... causing many people to make family gatherings smaller this christmas.

Katrina bluitt - spending time with family for christmas: "plan on watching christmas movies, baking cookies and just sitting back and enjoying the family... maybe pop a little popcorn."

Robert nowell - traveling to see family for christmas: "we're going to go to my brother's and get those kids together, but other than that we're going to play it a little safe and not get together with the extended family."

But not everyone is able to spend time with family and friends tomorrow... helen gray - spending christmas alone: "my plans look like for christmas this year is staying home and being safe.

No family is coming in and i'm not going out."

Cedric wooten - staying in for christmas: "i pastor at two churches in louisville.

Normally, we always have christmas program but because of the pandemic, we have suspended our service.

So, it's going to be a little strange this year."

However, for those who are meeting with a small group... they are staying cautious out of fear of a potential spike in cases.

Robert nowell - traveling to see family for christmas: "i could see that being possible.

You know, that's why like i said we were going to play it safe ourselves and get together with my brother and that's about it."

Tag: for those who are looking to gather with familt tomorrow, mississippi state health officer dr. thomas dobbs suggests only small gatherings... and for the gatherings you do attend, make sure they're within your own household.

Reporting in starkville, rhea thornton wtva 9 news.

