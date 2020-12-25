Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:25s - Published 2 days ago

'Kisan Mall' set up for farmers at Tikri border

Khalsa Aid, a non-profit organisation, has set up a 'Kisan Mall' for the protesting farmers at the Tikri border to provide items of daily use for free.

The mall is providing blankets, thermals and other essentials to the farmers as they continue their protest despite chilly winters.

Earlier, farmers at the Tikri border were struggling for basic necessities; however with 'Kisan Mall' they are at ease.

Kisan Mall's store manager said, "We distribute tokens to farmers with which they can procure items from here.

The turnout is likely to double as compared to yesterday." Farmers' protest against farm laws entered 30th day on December 25.