FOX 55's Top 20 of 2020: Plays 20 through 11

Hey good evening everyone... hope you're enjoying your holiday...my name is justin prince, joined tonight by my partner in crime petar hood..

If you've watched us over the last few years, you probably are already aware..but anytime pete and i are sitting up here in our santa hants, it means the year is coming to an end, and it's time to do some reflecting..

Yeah 2020 has been one for the books..in a lot of ways, it's been a year we'd like to forget for many reasons, most of which can be attributed to covid-19...but despite the pandemic, there were still plenty of positive things to take out of the last 12 months..and justin, that is certinaly the case for our local sports scene..

Yeah, even though there were no sports for a span of about six months there, 2020 gave us several good stories, and a ton of highlights..on that note, over the next two nights, pete and i are going to bring you the best of the best from the year that was..

These are our top 20 plays from the year 2020... and we begin with a play pete shot just a few days ago..sunday december 20...jarred godfrey drops jarred godfrey drops his defender with the crossover, then dumps it off to cam benford for the bucket... godfrey finished this game with 23 points, but the mastodons end up falling by a final of 89-80... in at #19..

We take you down to prairie view golf club..

Round two of the girls golf state finals on saturday october 3rd.... homestead's madison dabagia teeing off on the par 3 12th... sticks to about it five feet....she would of course make the birdie putt..

Dabagia cards back to back 75's.... she finishes in fifth place individually...the spartans follow up their state title in 2019 with a runner-up finish in 2020... some high school girls some high some high school girls soccer at #18..august 17... one of the first games of the year.... and blackhawk christian's quinn doden was already in midseason form... how bout this strike from well outside the box from quinn doden... it came in a 7-0 win over snider...one of 18 goals on the year for doden..she helped lead the braves to 12 wins and a sectional title... title... our first football action comes at #17...and this was actually the only college football game we saw in our area in 2020...trine hosting manchester back on october 10th... devonte jones... 43 yards to the house... the stiff arm is what got this play on the countdown...jones went for 89 yards and two touchdowns on the day... thunder won the game 37-0... troy abbs' team finished the fall season with a 2-0 record... staying on the football field for #16..one of the best quarterback-wide receiver duos in the area putting their talents on display on this play..bishop dwenger's brenden lytle with the beautiful pass, but perhaps an even better catch from rocco ciocca for the touchdown..it comes in a 41-0 win over norhtrop on october 16th...ciocca finishes the season with over 750 the season ciocca finishes the season with over 750 receiving yards and nine touchdowns... in at #15 on our countdown..this was one of just two baseball games we shot all year...march 9th... saint francis hosting indiana wesleyan...denver blinn thought he had extra bases... he thought wrong... u-s-f's jack harris, a dwenger grad, comes up with the diving catch in center field..cougars went on to lose this game 14-11... their season ended just three days later... to the hardwood for number 14... watch your head kids..

Here comes daxter miles jr...mad ants hosting the go-go all the way back on january 13...miles skying for the slam off the inbounds pass from cj wilcox... dax had 21 in the game... mad ants win it 113-105...more from the ants later in the countdown... staying on the basketball court...number 13 came earlier this month..carroll girls hosting homestead...chargers down three with time winding down in overtime..emily parrett comes up clutch... knocks down the triple to force double o-t... three of her 19 points on the night... carroll goes on to win 62-58, hading homestead its first ever regular season loss in the s-a-c... in at number 12...week one of the high school football season..first ever game on the brand new turf at columbia city high school..and head coach brett fox pulls out a gem of a trick play...looks like an incomplete pass when greg bolt bounces it to max bedwell... but it's actually a lateral... bedwell sells it, the defense falls asleep, and there's hunter herron wide open for the touchdown..

Columbia city handed busco a beatdown that night, 38-0.... and finally, night, 38-0.... beatdown that handed busco a beatdown that night, 38-0.... and finally, checking in at number 11..more high school football..and how about this grab from eastside's wade miller...laying out, full extension on the touchdown throw from laban davis...it came during a 28-14 win at adams central back on august 28...the blazers went on to finish the season with a 10-2 record...miller caught for nearly 500 yards and eight td's... so that's half of our top 20 plays from the year 2020..but to see the rest, you're going to have tune in tomorrow night... yeah, we'll reveal our top 10 on friday...same time, same place..again, hope you're all