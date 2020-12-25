Global  
 

People offer Christmas prayers at Kerala's St. Joseph's Metropolitan Cathedral

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Christmas celebrations commenced in the country on December 25.

Devotees gathered for offering the 'Morning Prayer' at Kerala's St.

Joseph's Metropolitan Cathedral.

Social Distancing and other COVID protocols were adhered to at the church.

This year, Christmas fever is slightly low due to the pandemic.

Christmas is an annual festival that marks the birth of Jesus Christ.


Pope hols Christmas Mass in near-empty Vatican [Video]

Pope hols Christmas Mass in near-empty Vatican

Pope Francis holds Christmas Mass under coronavirus restrictions. In keepingwith social distancing measures, barely 200 faithful – instead of severalthousand – spaced out in the basilica’s pews and wearing masks, attendedFrancis’ celebration of the Mass.

Rahul Gandhi extends Christmas greetings

 President Ram Nath Kovind also greeted citizens of the nation on Christmas and expressed hope that the festival would help strengthen harmony in society. The..
PM Modi greets people on Christmas
With Christmas around the corner, Indian cities decked up amid pandemic [Video]

With Christmas around the corner, Indian cities decked up amid pandemic

As countries across the globe struggle to tackle the novel coronavirus pandemic crisis, Christmas celebrations and year-end festivities are just around the corner. Christmas illuminations brighten up various cities of India. Saint George Forane Church illuminated on Christmas Eve in Kerala's Kochi. People will celebrate Christmas despite pandemic blues. On the other side, Christmas lights also displayed in large quantity in West Bengal's Siliguri. Similarly, Sacred Heart Cathedral Church in Delhi's Gole Market is also decked up with lights and decoration for Christmas celebrations.

COVID pandemic impacts Christmas celebrations in HP's Dharamshala [Video]

COVID pandemic impacts Christmas celebrations in HP's Dharamshala

This time the celebrations of Christmas are faded due to COVID-19 pandemic. Very limited celebrations organised at St. John in the Wilderness Church in Dharamshala and only limited numbers of people were allowed inside the church's premises. A few people were gathered for mass prayers to celebrate the festival. Christmas is an annual festival that commemorates birth of Jesus Christ.

Midnight mass prayers organised in Goa church on Christmas [Video]

Midnight mass prayers organised in Goa church on Christmas

The Christmas celebrations begin in the country on December 25. On the occasion, the midnight mass prayers held in Panaji's Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church. The devotees attended the mass prayer while maintaining social distancing. Christmas is an annual festival that commemorates birth of Jesus Christ.

Europe's largest Nativity scene carved into one sculptor's parking lot [Video]

Europe's largest Nativity scene carved into one sculptor's parking lot

A sculptor claims to have the largest Christmas Nativity scene anywhere in Europe, and it is located in Greece’s second-largest city of Thessaloniki in a parking lot.

