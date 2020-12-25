RFD holds ceremony to honor firefighters who died a generation ago

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 3 days ago

1953 incident took the lives of two firefighters and one young boy

So far this season./// today the rochester fire department is remembering a child and two firefighters who died at silver lake on christmas eve ?

"* 1953.

This is a look at today's ceremony... honoring firefighters ambrose riley and stanley o'brien.

They lost their lives while attempting to save 9?

"*year?

*d john paul stephenson from the icy waters of silver lake.

The rochester fire department holds the annual ceremony in hopes it will not only help residents recognize the sacrifices of first responders, but also remind them to use caution on and around ice this time of year.///