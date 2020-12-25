Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

This is what you need in your car in an upper Midwest winter

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
This is what you need in your car in an upper Midwest winterAuto survival kit

On kimt dot com under a busy 24 hours after yesterday's blizzard... the minnesota national guard and first responders have rescued dozens of stranded motorists and recovered vehicles left behind.

These pictures from the minnesota state patrol show just a few of many.

Kimt news three's anthony monzon joins us live from rochester with what you should have in your car just in case you ever slide into a ditch or get stuck in a snow drift this winter.

Xxx well george... if you find yourself marooned in snowy minnesota... the department of public safety says you can keep yourself alive with a few simple items. to get your winter survival kit started ?

*- you'll want to have a flashlight ?

"* blanket ?

"* an maybe extra winter gear.

Other essentials include a cell phone charger ?

"* snacks ?

"* jumper cables ?

"* cat litter fr traction ?

"* and even a candle with matches to stay warm.

The minnesotans i spoke to this evening said they do stay prepared in case something goes wrong on the road.

Xxx "i do keep a winter kit in my car, and i actually keep it throughout the year.

It's always nice to have it just in case something happens.

We live in minnesota" "i carry a winter survival kit, i'm anemic and i need to stay warm."

And if you're heading out in cold weather... it probably goes without saying... but bundle up!

Live in rochester... anthony monzon... thank you anthony.

The minnesota department of public safety also recommends staying in your vehicle until help arrives.///




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Minnesota pummeled with blinding blizzard, snow just before Christmas [Video]

Minnesota pummeled with blinding blizzard, snow just before Christmas

A major winter storm is bringing blizzard conditions to the upper midwest in the United State on Wednesday, December 23.The storm is expected to reduce visibility and bring heavy snow.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:39Published
Major winter storms blanket Midwestern states [Video]

Major winter storms blanket Midwestern states

A major winter storm is bringing blizzard conditions to states in the US Upper Midwest on Wednesday, December 23.The storm is expected to reduce visibility and bring heavy snow.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:43Published
Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast [Video]

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Today will be a little milder with highs in the low-50s. You'll notice clouds on the increase. There will be some rain and snow showers Thursday night with a front sweeping through. If there's any..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 02:41Published