This is what you need in your car in an upper Midwest winter

On kimt dot com under a busy 24 hours after yesterday's blizzard... the minnesota national guard and first responders have rescued dozens of stranded motorists and recovered vehicles left behind.

These pictures from the minnesota state patrol show just a few of many.

Kimt news three's anthony monzon joins us live from rochester with what you should have in your car just in case you ever slide into a ditch or get stuck in a snow drift this winter.

Xxx well george... if you find yourself marooned in snowy minnesota... the department of public safety says you can keep yourself alive with a few simple items. to get your winter survival kit started ?

*- you'll want to have a flashlight ?

"* blanket ?

"* an maybe extra winter gear.

Other essentials include a cell phone charger ?

"* snacks ?

"* jumper cables ?

"* cat litter fr traction ?

"* and even a candle with matches to stay warm.

The minnesotans i spoke to this evening said they do stay prepared in case something goes wrong on the road.

Xxx "i do keep a winter kit in my car, and i actually keep it throughout the year.

It's always nice to have it just in case something happens.

We live in minnesota" "i carry a winter survival kit, i'm anemic and i need to stay warm."

And if you're heading out in cold weather... it probably goes without saying... but bundle up!

Live in rochester... anthony monzon... thank you anthony.

The minnesota department of public safety also recommends staying in your vehicle until help arrives.///