Bald Eagles make record-setting comeback at Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge

The bald eagle population in northwest missouri is soaring.

This year we beat the record of bald eagles counted on the refuge by 200.

Nicole horn is a visitor services special at the lowes bluff national wildlife refuge.

Hundreds of visitors will travel to the area north of the st.

Joseph, bald eagles.

It doesn't feel like a job.

I feel fortunate to come to a place my coworkers are as passionate about conservation.

They were considered an endangered specious until 2007.

40 years ago, the population was not good.

Illegal hunting, habitation lost were all causes of loss.

When they were listed on the endangered species list, fish and wildlife and other agencies worked to protect the bald eagle.

This is a story of success for conservationist.

There are record sighting at lows bluffs.

Just this month, the refuge saw the highest number, 661, topping the 2000 record, 406.

This is a sign of increasing populations.

Success, more habitat.

The wildlife refuge attracts bald eagles year round and the population usually peaks in december.

The bald eagles are migrating south.

As water ways freeze up, they will move south.

This year it's the pandemic that's concerning.

The virus outbreak forced the cancellation of the 42nd annual eagle days that draws thousands of bird watchers every year.

Since march of 2020, our center has been temporarily closed.

However the refuge itself and the hiking trails are still open to the public.

And open to wildlife.

Despite pandemic cause shut downing and travel restrictions, this small group of yearly visitors will flock to the refuge.

I say look high and look low.

They maybe off in the distance.

They like to sit on the musk rat mounds and on sunny days, they are pretty easy to see when the wet land is frozen over.

They are commonly found sitting all over the ice.

They are flying high