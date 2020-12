Grinch Caught Green Handed In Las Animas Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:16s - Published 4 minutes ago Grinch Caught Green Handed In Las Animas The Colorado State Patrol arrested the Grinch on Christmas Eve in Las Animas. Investigators did not say what the Grinch was accused of this time, but court records show he has a history of stealing Christmas. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Avoid the 'Holiday Blues' this season



COVID-19 could be “The Grinch” this holiday season for thousands of families who won't be able to celebrate together. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:26 Published 2 weeks ago 'The Grinch' takes over a Colorado neighborhood



The Grinch is taking over a neighborhood in Colorado - but he's not there to steal Christmas cheer, but rather spread it. 14 year old Ethan Hecker has been dressing up as the Grinch and sneaking into.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:07 Published 3 weeks ago