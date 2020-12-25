Will double farmers' income by 2022, says Anurag Thakur amid protest

BJP leader and Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur while speaking to ANI on December 25 reiterated his government's commitment to double farmers' income by 2022.

On the ongoing protest, Thakur said that solution can only be found through dialogue.

"Many farmers have thanked PM Modi for the new agriculture laws.

We will double farmers' income by 2022.

The government is ready to talk and clear doubts of the farmers who are protesting.

A solution can be found only through dialogue.

All the clauses of the farm laws are in favour of the farmers," Thakur told ANI in Delhi where farmers' protest entered its 30th day on Friday.