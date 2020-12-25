Talking dreams, cosy nooks and Santa Claus, with Ruskin Bond

The iconic author tells us a bit about what life has been like amid the masks and strictures of the pandemic.

Speaking from the living room of his home,Ivy Cottage, in picturesque Landour in Uttarakhand, he says the window of his room has kept him going.

"Laughter is on hold these days, but I am dreaming more and writing more," he adds.