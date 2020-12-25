Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Talking dreams, cosy nooks and Santa Claus, with Ruskin Bond

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 08:57s - Published
Talking dreams, cosy nooks and Santa Claus, with Ruskin Bond

Talking dreams, cosy nooks and Santa Claus, with Ruskin Bond

The iconic author tells us a bit about what life has been like amid the masks and strictures of the pandemic.

Speaking from the living room of his home,Ivy Cottage, in picturesque Landour in Uttarakhand, he says the window of his room has kept him going.

"Laughter is on hold these days, but I am dreaming more and writing more," he adds.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ruskin Bond Ruskin Bond Indian author of British descent


Santa Claus Santa Claus Legendary character, said to deliver gifts to children on Christmas Eve

CBS Evening News, December 24, 2020

 Millions travel for holidays despite CDC warning and winter storm; Photographer strives to keep Santa photo tradition going during the pandemic
CBS News

Photographer strives to keep Santa photo tradition going during the pandemic

 Alicia Johnson and her family in Illinois got creative to keep her tradition alive once the pandemic canceled her annual in-studio Santa photo sessions. Adriana..
CBS News

Spreading joy to the nation

 Santas brave COVID-19
USATODAY.com

Landour Landour city in Uttarakhand, India


Uttarakhand Uttarakhand State in northern India

Exclusive : Jammu & Kashmir will have new education policy, Industrialisation to begin soon

 LG of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha in an Exclusive interview with Zee UP-Uttarakhand Editor Dileep Tiwari, spoke about a number of issues
DNA

AAP to contest all 70 seats in Uttarakhand Assembly polls: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

 Elections for the 70-seat Assembly in Uttarakhand is due in 2022. BJP and Congress are the two main political parties in the state.
DNA
Injured leopard rescued in Champawat [Video]

Injured leopard rescued in Champawat

An injured leopard rescued by forest officials in forest of Tanakpur in Uttarakhand's Champawat. After basic medical care, leopard was shifted to better treatment facility.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:25Published