12 Daves Of Christmas Day 11: Buddecke Place, Granite Bay



On this, the eleventh night of the 12 Daves of Christmas, Dave went to Buddecke Place in Granite Bay. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 04:57 Published 1 day ago

12 Daves Of Christmas Day 10: Orelle Creek Court, Citrus Heights



On this, the tenth night of the 12 Daves of Christmas, Dave went to Orelle Creek Court in Citrus Heights. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 05:01 Published 2 days ago