Online or In-Person, Bay Area Christians Worship Together on Christmas Eve Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:39s - Published 2 minutes ago Online or In-Person, Bay Area Christians Worship Together on Christmas Eve 2020 has changed how we celebrate the holidays but, Thursday night, people were still coming together to worship and celebrate on Christmas Eve. Andrea Nakano reports. (12-24-20) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like