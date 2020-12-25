Ladakh feels safe under PM Modi's leadership: Jamyang Namgyal

ITBP's 55 Battalion Commander's Commandant IB Jha on December 26 said that the troops posted along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) are on high alert amid the standoff with China, and assured that no one can surprise the soldiers. "When incidents (transgression by Chinese Army in Ladakh) like this happen, we have to remain on high alert so that such unforeseen incidents aren't allowed to happen. No one can surprise us here. We have made a commitment to the country to protect it and we are doing our duties and maintaining high preparedness levels," said Commandant Jha.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal paid floral tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 96th birth anniversary.
A cyclothon was organised by Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in Leh on December 22. It was held at 11,500 feet under 'Fit India Campaign'. Lok Sabha MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal flagged off the cyclothon. The purpose of the event is to keep jawans fit in the areas where temperature is less than -20 degrees.
The preparations are underway ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Manipur visit. Security personnel are deployed at public meeting venue at Hapta Kangjeibung. State Chief Minister, N Biren Singh said, "Manipur is ready to welcome Amit Shah. He is a true friend of Manipur and the key person behind ILP (Inner Line Permit) being extended to State." Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the state on December 27.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched a project in poll-bound Assam to beautify the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardeva, the 15th century cultural and religious icon of the state, and another programme to extend financial assistance to 8,000 "naamghars", traditional Vaishnavite monasteries, that are more than 50 years old. "His literary and artistic contributions are living traditions in Assam today. The sect of religion he preached is practised by a large population and Sattras (monasteries) that he and his followers established continue to flourish and sustain his legacy," a website of the state government said. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:47Published
Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid foundation stone for second medical college in Guwahati, nine law colleges and for 'Batadrava Than' at an event in Assam's Kamrup on December 26. At the event, Shah said, "Congress didn't do anything for the birthplace of Acharya Sankardev whose contributions gave recognition to Assam's history, drama writing, arts and poetry. But BJP believes in strengthening of language, culture, arts of the states." "BJP believes that India cannot achieve greatness until the culture and language of states are strengthened. India's culture and arts are incomplete without Assamese culture and arts," he added.
As tension with China continues, soldiers remain on high alert along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang. Personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police were seen patrolling and training in the winter chill. They are using yaks to transport essential items to forward posts. The animals can carry up to 90 kg up steep gradient, making them the ideal beasts of burden in the difficult terrain. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:56Published
Amid ongoing Indo-China standoff near the LAC in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, security personnel are guarding the high terrain areas despite harsh weather. However, to ensure steady supply of essentials to troops stationed at forward posts at the height of 15,550 feet, fleet of yaks is being used to transport fuel and other basic items to the ITBP soldiers. "We use yaks for supply of essential supplies like fuel to troops stationed at forward posts at the height of 15,500 feet. The yaks can climb steep mountains carrying 90 kg weight," an ITBP soldier told ANI.