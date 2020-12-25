Global  
 

Ladakh feels safe under PM Modi's leadership: Jamyang Namgyal

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:46s - Published
Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on December 25 informed that the recent proposal sent by China's People's Liberation Army has been refused.

He further assured that there is no need to worry as under the leadership of PM Modi, people of Ladakh feel safe.

MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said, "Till Modi Ji, Amit Shah Ji are in central government and Rajnath Ji is Defence Minister, people of India don't need to worry.

With steps taken by government in border areas, whether it is Ladakh or Arunachal Pradesh, not even an inch of land can be invaded by outsiders.

The proposal sent by PLA has been refused.

As a local of Ladakh and representative of people, we have been witnessing the drama by neighbouring countries since long.

For the first time, under the leadership of PM Modi, people of Ladakh feel safe."


