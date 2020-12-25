Global  
 

National U-20 Ice Hockey coaching camp starts in HP's Lahaul Spiti

India Under-20 Ice hockey coaching camp was launched in Kaza subdivision of Lahaul Spiti on December 24.

Built at 3,720 meters, this Ice Hockey Rink in Himachal Pradesh is the highest in the world.

A total of 165 students are present in the camp.

The National Under-20 Ice Hockey Tournament will begin from January 27.

Aim of the tournament is not only to promote the local children but also to give a new direction to the winter sports.


