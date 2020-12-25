Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:10s - Published 5 minutes ago

PM Modi is true well-wisher of farmers: Amit Shah

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi the "true well wisher" of farmers amid their protest against the three agriculture laws, Home Minister Amit Shah assured that the MSP system will always be there for farmers, and no one can take it away.

He further informed that PM Modi will release Rs 18,000 crore as the next instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to over 9 crore farmers, with a click of a button.

"PM Modi will release Rs 18,000 crore as the next instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to over 9 crore farmers today with a click of a button.

He is the true well-wisher of farmers.

The Opposition is misleading farmers regarding MSP.

I want to make it clear that the MSP system will remain," said Amit Shah while addressing an event in Delhi's Mehrauli.