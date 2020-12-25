PM Modi is true well-wisher of farmers: Amit Shah

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi the "true well wisher" of farmers amid their protest against the three agriculture laws, Home Minister Amit Shah assured that the MSP system will always be there for farmers, and no one can take it away.
He further informed that PM Modi will release Rs 18,000 crore as the next instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to over 9 crore farmers, with a click of a button.
"PM Modi will release Rs 18,000 crore as the next instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to over 9 crore farmers today with a click of a button.
He is the true well-wisher of farmers.
The Opposition is misleading farmers regarding MSP.
I want to make it clear that the MSP system will remain," said Amit Shah while addressing an event in Delhi's Mehrauli.
Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on December 25 informed that the recent proposal sent by China's People's Liberation Army has been refused. He further assured that there is no need to worry as under the leadership of PM Modi, people of Ladakh feel safe. MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said, "Till Modi Ji, Amit Shah Ji are in central government and Rajnath Ji is Defence Minister, people of India don't need to worry. With steps taken by government in border areas, whether it is Ladakh or Arunachal Pradesh, not even an inch of land can be invaded by outsiders. The proposal sent by PLA has been refused. As a local of Ladakh and representative of people, we have been witnessing the drama by neighbouring countries since long. For the first time, under the leadership of PM Modi, people of Ladakh feel safe."
Nation remembered former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 96th birth anniversary. President Kovind and PM Modi paid tributes to Vajpayee at Sadaiv Atal in Delhi. Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal were also present. Earlier in the day, PM Modi took to Twitter to pay homage to Vajpayee. PM Modi will also release a book in Parliament to honour Vajpayee on his birth anniversary. The book is titled 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Parliament: A Commemorative Volume'. Published by LS Secretariat, book focuses on Vajpayee's life, works and notable speeches. The book also has some rare photographs of the parliamentarian from his public life. The book is scheduled to be released at a function in the Central Hall of Parliament.
The temperature in the national capital continued to remain below normal as cold waves persisted in the city. Dense fog enveloped various parts of Delhi, while the air quality of the city was in the 'severe category' for the third straight day. One of the commuters said, "The fog is dense, I cannot see therefore I am riding the cycle very slowly.' Another commuter said, "Irrespective of wearing 2-3 layers of clothes, we are feeling cold."
Farmers protest against the three new farm laws at Delhi's border areas entered the 30th day on December 25. Farmer unions on December 23 wrote to the government urging to not offer the repeated "meaningless amendments" which they have already rejected. They further asked the government to come up with a concrete proposal in writing. One of the volunteers serving 'langar' to farmers at the Nirankari Samagam ground in Burari, the government-designated site for protesting, said, "This fight will continue. We are not going to back out. This time the government will budge and they will have to."
Election strategist Prashant Kishor has said that the BJP will not even cross double digits in the 2021 West Bengal assembly polls. The poll strategist, who has been roped in by the Mamata government,..
