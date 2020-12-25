Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:18s - Published 3 minutes ago

PM Modi releases Rs.18000 Cr into bank account of 9 Cr farmers|Oneindia News

In his address to farmers across states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday released the next instalment of PM-Kisan worth Rs18,000 crore into bank accounts of 9 crore farmers.

In his interaction with the farmers, PM Modi took a sharp attack on the opposition, saying that Some people are spreading myth and lies that land will be taken away if farmers enter into contract farming.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Sadaiv Atal on his 96th birth anniversary on Friday.

Cold and foggy weather persisted in the national capital on Friday as the minimum temperature remained below five degrees Celsius for the third consecutive day.

A group of seven influential US lawmakers, including Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, have written to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, urging him to raise the issue of farmers’ protest in India with his Indian counterpart.

