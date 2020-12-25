Viral video: Black doctor alleges bias in care before she dies of Covid | Oneindia News

Global  
 

An African American doctor named Susan Moore made a chilling video before she died of Covid-19 alleging poor care meted out to Black patients which is causing the community to be even worse affected by this contagion.

Taking pauses as she struggled to breathe, Susan Moore shot the video from her hospital bed.

