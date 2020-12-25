Rajinikanth hospitalised over 'severe fluctuations in blood pressure'
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Rajinikanth hospitalised over 'severe fluctuations in blood pressure'
Actor-politican Rajanikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad on December 25 after complaining of "severe fluctuations in blood pressure".
The 70-year-old Tamil superstar earlier this month announced that his upcoming political party will contest the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, and had urged people to support him in his political endeavours.
Makkal Needhi Maiam leader A. Arunachalam joined Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Union Minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar on December 25. Makkal Needhi Maiam was founded by Kamal Haasan in 2018. Speculations are rife of Kamal Hassan joining hands with Rajinikanth for Tamil Nadu assembly elections.
Actor-turned-politician and president of Makkal Needhi Maiam, Kamal Haasan on December 20 held a massive road show at Porur in Chennai. The MNM chief during his Kanyakumari visit cleared that his party will form a third front with good candidates in the forthcoming Assembly elections. Haasan, who kick-started his party's campaign for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls last week, had confirmed about contesting the 2021 elections, adding that he will announce the constituency from which he will contest in the coming days.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami held a rally in his Assembly constituency in Edappadi, Salem district on December 19. Political campaigns have begun in Tamil Nadu ahead of Assembly elections. The Chief Minister said that the basic amenities in his constituency have improved. Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in the year 2021.