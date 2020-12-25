Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:05s - Published 13 minutes ago

Rajinikanth hospitalised over 'severe fluctuations in blood pressure'

Actor-politican Rajanikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad on December 25 after complaining of "severe fluctuations in blood pressure".

The 70-year-old Tamil superstar earlier this month announced that his upcoming political party will contest the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, and had urged people to support him in his political endeavours.