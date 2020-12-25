PM Modi can't talk face to face with protesting farmers: Adhir Chowdhury

The government is ready to talk on farmers issues with those who are opposing the new farm laws as long as the discussion is based on facts, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25 after the release of the next instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. He said, "Due to our commitment towards farmers, we are ready for discussions on all their issues with an open mind. Our government is ready to talk to those opposing us as long as the discussion is based on facts."
While addressing a press conference in the national capital on December 24, Congress MP from Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury spoke on West Bengal elections. Chowdhury said, "Congress party again has decided to fight against the TMC regime in alliance with Left parties."
In India, there is no democracy, it's in imagination not in reality, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on December 24 after Delhi Police took party leaders into custody during their march to Rashtrapati Bhavan over farmers' agitation. He said, "There is no democracy in India. It can be in your imagination, but not in reality." Congress leaders Rahul, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury visited Rashtrapati Bhavan and submitted a memorandum, containing two crore signatures, to President Kovind, and sought his intervention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi released Rs 18,000 crore as part of the next instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme on December 25. After the release of the instalment, farmers across the nation interacted with PM and shared their experience. "I received my Kisan Credit Card in 2019. I took an amount of Rs 27,000 on loan from the bank on a mere 4 per cent interest as compared to 20 per cent from intermediaries," Naveen, a farmer from Odisha told PM Modi. "Earlier, I used to do rice farming but I am also interested in gardening. I have planted lemons in 3 acres and guavas in 7 acres of land. We sell them in local mandis and get a good amount for it," said Hari Singh Bishnoi, a farmer from Fatehabad in Haryana. "So far, I have received Rs 10,000 under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. Under the new farm laws, we can now sell the farm produce to any private business/organisation. This year, I sold 85 quintal soybean to ITC," Manoj Patidar, farmer from Dhar, Madhya Pradesh interacted with the PM.
