PM Modi can't talk face to face with protesting farmers: Adhir Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on December 25 said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi doesn't have the courage to talk face to face with the protesting farmers.

"Govt talks about Rs 18,000 crore being directly transferred to bank accounts of farmers.

But, I want to say that middlemen still exist and the entire amount doesn't reach farmers," he added.

PM Modi released Rs 18,000 crore as part of the next instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme today.


