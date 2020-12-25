Global  
 

EU nations start assessing post-Brexit trade deal with UK as ambassadors get briefed

EU nations start assessing post-Brexit trade deal with UK as ambassadors get briefed

EU nations start assessing post-Brexit trade deal with UK as ambassadors get briefed

EU ambassadors were convening on Christmas Day to start assessing the newly-unveiled post-Brexit deal with the UK.


Brexit countdown: 6 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Boris Johnson: Britain's great Brexit gambler

 LONDON: is intimately familiar with Brussels. Now he is leading Britain definitively out of the European project, armed with a four-and-a-half years after..
Brexit: EU diplomats to get trade deal briefing

 MPs are waiting to see the full text of the agreement ahead of a vote in Parliament on 30 December.
Parting 'sweet sorrow': EU, UK clinch trade deal [Video]

Britain clinched a narrow Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days before it exits one of the world's biggest trading blocs in its most significant global shift since the loss of empire. Gavino Garay reports.

What deal means for me: Six bosses tell all

 Saving thousands or anxious they need more time, six bosses explain how the Brexit deal affects them.
India celebrates Christmas amid pandemic [Video]

People in different parts of the country celebrated Christmas on December 25 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Locals in Ranchi offered prayers on the occasion at the Gossner Evangelical Lutheran Church to mark the birthday of Jesus Christ. Devotees also gathered at a church in Bhubaneswar and conducted prayers, and were seen practising social distancing amid the pandemic. Similar scenes were witnessed at a church in the national capital where devotees gathered in limited numbers. However, the Sacred Heart Cathedral was closed for visitors in view of COVID-19.

Celebrity Prisoners' 2020 Christmas Prison Meals Revealed

 Lori Loughlin and Joe Exotic are in for a bittersweet Christmas ... it's their first Xmas in federal prison, but at least they get to feast on fancy fowl. TMZ's..
AP Top Stories December 25 A

 Here's the latest for Friday December 25th: US requires COVID test for people flying from Britain; House Republicans reject Trump's COVID aid demand; Wildfire..
EU nations start assessing post-Brexit trade deal with U.K.

European Union ambassadors were convening on Christmas Day to start assessing the massive free-trade...
Uk and EU agree on new deal [Video]

A post-Brexit trade deal has been reached between the UK and the European Union.

What’s in the Brexit deal and what will change? [Video]

The UK and Brussels finally agreed a post-Brexit trade deal after nine monthsof sometimes bitter wrangling, here’s what will happen.

Former PMs and leaders react to Brexit deal [Video]

David Cameron and Theresa May congratulated the negotiating teams on helpingto end the year with some “positive news” as the UK and EU announced an post-Brexit trade deal has been agreed.

