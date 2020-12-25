EU nations start assessing post-Brexit trade deal with UK as ambassadors get briefed

Britain clinched a narrow Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days before it exits one of the world's biggest trading blocs in its most significant global shift since the loss of empire. Gavino Garay reports.
People in different parts of the country celebrated Christmas on December 25 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Locals in Ranchi offered prayers on the occasion at the Gossner Evangelical Lutheran Church to mark the birthday of Jesus Christ. Devotees also gathered at a church in Bhubaneswar and conducted prayers, and were seen practising social distancing amid the pandemic. Similar scenes were witnessed at a church in the national capital where devotees gathered in limited numbers. However, the Sacred Heart Cathedral was closed for visitors in view of COVID-19.